UP: Unnao chief medical officer removed after 32 cataract patients treated under torchlight

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Tuesday removed the chief medical officer of Unnao after reports claiming that cataract patients were treated under torchlight surfaced yesterday.

Singh removed the CMO after eye operations of 32 patients in the Community Health Centre of Nawabganj were done under torchlight on Monday.

As per reports, this was done as there was no electricity or power back-up there. The patients, who were referred by a Kanpur based NGO, were also made to lie down on the floor.