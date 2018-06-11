Uttar Pradesh: Unidentified bike-borne miscreants open fire at Kafeel Khan’s brother

Gorakhpur (UP): The brother of Dr Kafeel Khan, an accused in the BRD Medical College case involving the death of 63 children, was shot at allegedly by some unidentified bike-borne miscreants yesterday night. Kashif Jameel (34) was rushed to a private nursing home where his condition was stated to be stable, the police said.

“Around 11 pm, in the Humayunpur north area near the JP hospital, some bike-borne miscreants shot at Kashif Jameel. He sustained injuries on his right upper arm, neck and chin,” Kotwali police station Inspector Ghanshyam Tiwari said. “He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. No complaint has been given so far,” the officer said.