Uttar Pradesh: Two youth beaten with belts for theft, tied to electricity pole in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Earlier, two young boys were beaten by a belt and then were tied to an electricity pole over a suspicion of theft. The incident took place in Ghaziabad’s Loni, after which police registered an FIR and arrested two men, the resident of Khushhal Colony for beating the kids.

The police said the name of the youths are Asif and Iqbal who are aged around 19 and 20 years, both the boys belong to the same locality. On Tuesday the boys were beaten and then kicked and punched by two locals.

The men who had allegedly beaten the kids were identified as Dheeraj Tripathi and Divyansh Rathor, who were arrested later. The incident was filmed on the mobile phone by some locals and was later spread on social media.

“After the incident was brought to our notice, our police post-in-charge lodged an FIR against two locals and one other person who is yet to be identified. We have booked them for wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation,” Neeraj Kumar Singh, station house officer, of the Tronica City police station, said.

FIR has also been registered by locals Rakesh Mishra and Riyaz against Asif and Iqbal, stating that they entered their house around 3 am for stealing. “The second FIR of theft attempt was lodged against the two men. They were caught on suspicion of theft and handed over to the police. We are investigating both allegations,” Singh said.

“The cash allegedly stolen was not found from their possession but mobiles were recovered,” said a police officer.