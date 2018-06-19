Uttar Pradesh: Two injured in stampede at Saharanpur festival

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Two women were injured during a stampede which ensued at the Saharanpur festival and craft fair after a malfunction allegedly took place in the gears of a joy ride.

Fearing a tire burst, the scared operator ran away leaving the swing stuck mid-way. Post this, a Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, warden of civil protection and a constable of Janakpuri police station put in efforts to stop the swing. After being evacuated, the injured were admitted to a local hospital immediately. City Magistrate Rajesh Kumar, Superintendent of police (SP) Prabal Pratap Singh and Circle Officer Mukesh Mishra visited the hospital to meet the two victims. Inspection of the accident site is underway. The swing has been sealed as per the order of SP Singh.