Etah: More than 40 students of Kasturba Gandhi School in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah were admitted to a hospital due to food poisoning after consuming mid-day meal.

Meanwhile, Etah District Magistrate Amit Kishore has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Students falling ill after consuming mid-day meal has been making headlines for quite some time now.

In December last year, 28 students fell sick after consuming ‘Khichdi’ served at a school in Mumbai. There have been many instances of finding a snake, lizard in mid-day meal that leads to food poisoning of children.