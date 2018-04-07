Uttar Pradesh: Man waits for ambulance while carrying mother’s oxygen cylinders on shoulder

Runakta (Uttar Pradesh): A man was allegedly made to wait for an ambulance at Uttar Pradesh’s Agra Medical College, while carrying oxygen cylinder attached to his ailing mother, on his shoulder. picture of the medical apathy went viral where the woman was seen standing in the premises with her oxygen mask on, while her son was standing next to her holding her oxygen tank.

The mother-son duo waited for a long time for the ambulance, but the vehicle was a no-show. However, hospital authorities denied the allegation while assuring action in the matter, if lapses are found. “During patients’ shifting ward boy asked him to wait for a while, that is when media took photos. We will inquire about the issue and will act if lapses are found,” said a hospital staff.