Uttar Pradesh: Man slit throat of wife, kills daughters over suspected affair

— By IANS | Mar 09, 2018 05:16 pm
Lucknow: A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district killed his wife and their two daughters over suspicions that his wife was having an affair with a neighbour, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at the Chakla Guru Baba village.

The accused Ajit attacked his wife Maina Devi (32) at around 3.30 a.m., with a knife and slit her throat. He then killed his two daughters, Pinki (six) and Nandini (eight), in a similar manner, the police said.


Ajit’s father Daya Ram heard noises and tried to overpower his son but the accused managed to flee. However, Ajit later surrendered to the police.

