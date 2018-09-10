Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested for making ‘derogatory’ remarks against CM Yogi Adityanath

Noida: A man was arrested Monday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and threatening a Hindu Yuva Vahini functionary, police said. Umesh alias Lukka Nagar, in his late 20s, was held from his house in Dankaur area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, they said.

Police said a case was registered at the Dankaur police station late Sunday night against Nagar on a complaint by Hindu Yuva Vahini zonal president Naveen Pandit. “Pandit had objected to a vulgar dance show and a qawwali programme during the Drona fair held in the district last week. “Nagar later called up Pandit and abused him and he also made derogatory remarks against the chief minister,” Station House Officer (SHO) Farmood Ali Pundir said.

He said an audio clip of the conversation had gone viral on September 7 after which Sub-Inspector Pawan Kumar lodged a non-cognizable report (NCR) in the case. “But on Sunday night, Nagar along with his four aides reached the house of Pandit brandishing a pistol and threatened to kill him,” the SHO said citing the complaint.

The police then lodged a first information report on the complaint from Pandit under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house-tresspass), 147, 148 and 149 — all three related to multiple people rioting with deadly armed weapons. “Nagar was arrested from his house Monday morning, while police are searching for his other aides based on inputs from him,” the SHO said.