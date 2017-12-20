Uttar Pradesh: Idols worth over Rs 50 lakh stolen from temple

Deoria (UP): Twelve idols worth over Rs 50 lakh were stolen from an ancient temple in a village here, a police official said today. Kameshwar Pandey, priest of the Navgrah temple in Rupai village, under Khukhundku police station, found the doors of the temple open and 12 idols missing this morning, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Shankar said.

The metallic idols were reportedly worth over Rs 50 lakh, the SP said, adding that a case was registered and an investigation was launched. The temple is said to be about 300 years old.