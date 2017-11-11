Uttar Pradesh: Commercial courts will be set up in 13 cities, says Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said commercial courts will be set up in 13 cities of the state.

While addressing the International Conference of Chief Justices here, Adityanath said, “To make Uttar Pradesh more business friendly, the state government has also decided to set up commercial courts. In the first phase, commercial courts will be set up in 13 cities and they are being developed as smart courts so that the cases are disposed off speedily.”

The chief minister also said the state government is committed to provide right, cheap and accessible justice to all sections within the state in order to provide children, women, elderly and different sections of the society a better environment.

“Our government has taken a slew of steps to reform justice system in the state. The state government is adopting various measures to curb violence against women. For the speedy justice to the women, the process of setting up of 100 special courts has been initiated. For more than 2.5 lakh pending marital dispute cases in lower courts, 111 additional family courts are being set up in addition to the family courts in all the districts,” Yogi Adityanath said.

He further added the government has also extended the working hours of the sessions courts by 30 minutes. The Chief Minister said the state government is also working towards lessening the extra burden on the lower courts.

“The state government is well aware of pending petty cases in the lower courts like related to Motor Vehicle Act, Municipal Board Act, and Excise Act. By setting up Magistrate Courts, the state government is working towards lessening the case load on the lower courts,” Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister also said that like the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led union government, the state government is also working towards repealing the redundant laws.

“The state government has shortlisted around 1100 redundant laws, which will be repealed gradually,” Adityanath said.

The Modi government has scrapped 1,200 redundant Acts, 1,824 more have been identified for repeal.