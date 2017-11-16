Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath directs measures to be taken to curb pollution

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, in a cleanliness drive, directed the municipal corporation of the state to implement complete ban on garbage burning in urban areas. He also focussed on water sprinkling on roads and to not burn crop residue, creating awareness of the same in rural areas.

The chief minister also directed to run an awareness campaign till January 15 on air pollution, through FM/community radio. He also directed to take steps to deal with air pollution in order to create artificial rain using latest technology in Lucknow, with the help of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, the content of particulate matter, PM 2.5, in the air has been quite high, often crossing 500, while the safety limit is 50. The PM 2.5 is responsible for respiratory problems and reduced visibility. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday promised to jointly address the toxic smog situation that has beset the northern India.