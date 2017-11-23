Uttar Pradesh: 3 Muslim clerics allegedly thrashed, thrown out of moving train

Baghpat (UP): Three Muslim clerics were allegedly beaten up by unidentified persons in a moving train here leaving them injured, police said today.

The ‘maulvis’, who boarded a passenger train at Delhi last night, were on their way to their village in Baghpat when they had a tiff with some youth who allegedly beat them up, SP Baghpat Jaiprakash Singh said.

The victims and some of their supporters later got down at Amhaida station and lodged their protest against the incident and a case was registered against six unidentified persons at the Baghpat Kotwali police station, he said.

It has also been alleged that the three ‘maulvis’- Gulzar, Israr and Abrar – were pushed out of of the train, but the police did not confirm it. Baghpat Kotwali incharge B Kumar said that the case was being transferred to the Railway police.