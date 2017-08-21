Utkal Express derailment: 10 significant developments so far

Fourteen coaches of a high-speed Utkal Express jumped the rails on Saturday, with one of them crashing into a house adjacent to the track near Khatauli, claiming at least 23 lives and leaving several injured.

The accident occurred around 5.45 pm near Khatauli town, 40 km off Muzaffarnagar, the Uttar Pradesh Police said. Heavyweight cranes and gas cutters were being used to lift or cut the mangled remains of the coaches and extricate passengers stuck inside. Large number of local people and villagers were also seen helping out those engaged in the rescue work.

Policemen on the site said one of the derailed coaches had crashed into the wall of a house adjacent to the railway track and some people are feared to be trapped in the debris.

Top 10 developments in Utkal Express derailment 01 Traffic restored The railways said on Monday that traffic on the Meerut-Muzaffarnagar-Shaharanpur section in Uttar Pradesh where the Kalinga Utkal Express derailed has been restored. The traffic was restored at 1.21 a.m.

02 Railway officials suspended Four railway officials suspended and chief track engineer of northern railways has been transferred. Three other officials have been sent on leave.

03 Inquiry ordered Railway minister Suresh Prabhu said he has ordered an inquiry. He said he was personally monitoring the situation and strict action will be taken in case of any lapse.

04 Suresh Prabhu announces ex gratia Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu announces ex gratia of Rs. 3.5 lakhs for those who lost their lives, Rs. 50,000 for seriously injured. Rs. 25,000 for people with minor injuries

05 Injured discharged from hospital More than 50 passengers who received injuries in the Muzaffarnagar train accident have been discharged from hospitals while 102 others are receiving treatment, the Uttar Pradesh government said

06 No links of any terror outfits Prima facie and on the basis of inquiry done so far by ATS there is no evidence of any terror outfit involved in the accident, says ADG Law & Order Anand Kumar: News agency ANI

07 Audio clip to investigated Audio clip of a purported conversation between a railway employee and a mediaperson, in which the former claimed yesterday's tragedy in Khatauli was due to "negligence", will be looked into, says a top railway ministry official: PTI

08 FIR registered An FIR has been registered against unknown persons in the derailment of Kalinga Utkal Express, says police: PTI

09 Government suspends railway officials After the Government yesterday suspended four railway officials and sent Northern Railway General Manager R.N. Kulshrestha on leave in Utkal train derailment tragedy in Muzaffarnagar, the Congress Party on Monday said that the railways accident has become the continuing story in the last three years of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

10 President condoles President Ram Nath Kovind has written to Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, expressing condolences over the lives lost in the Utkal Express derailment near Khautali in Muzaffarnagar district.

(With imputs from Agencies)