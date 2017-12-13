US channel’s finding on Ram Setu reaffirms BJP’s stand: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: The claim made in a new show of a US science channel that the ‘Ram Setu’ is man-made and not natural has reaffirmed the stand of the BJP on the issue, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said today.

He also hit out at the previous UPA government for filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court questioning the belief that the land bridge was built by Lord Ram to reach then Lanka to rescue his wife Sita, as depicted in the epic Ramayana.

“Those who filed the affidavit should explain now. The research has supported what the BJP has been claiming all along…The setu is part of our cultural heritage,” Prasad told reporters here.

In a promo for its upcoming show, the channel quotes an archaeologist that the rocks on top of sand pre-date the sand.

“This is what the BJP has been saying all along,” Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said here.