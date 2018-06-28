US ambassador to UN Nikki Haley visits Gauri Shankar Temple, Jama Masjid in Delhi

New Delhi: United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who is currently on a three-day visit to India, today visited Gauri Shankar Temple in New Delhi. Earlier in the day, the US Envoy visited Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib, where she also prepared food for langar (community kitchen). She also paid a visit to Jama Masjid.

Haley met with External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj and both the leaders held a discussion on various topics like UN reforms, counterterrorism and leadership roles of women in India. “We have a great love and respect for Foreign Minister @SushmaSwaraj. It was wonderful seeing her again. We had a great discussion on UN reform, counterterrorism, and leadership roles for women in India,” Haley retweeted US Mission to the UN’s (USUN) tweet.

On Wednesday, Haley called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries, including on counter-terrorism. Both the dignitaries discussed ways to enhance India-US cooperation, including on counter-terrorism and in multilateral fora. They expressed confidence that strong India-US partnership would continue to be an important factor for global peace and prosperity. Ambassador Haley, also noted the deepening relations between India and the US, particularly in strategic and defence sectors.

During the meeting, Haley conveyed greetings from US President Donald Trump while Prime Minister Narendra Modi also requested her to express his best wishes to President Trump. The 46-year-old diplomat, who is the highest ranking Indian-American, last visited India in 2014, when she was the South Carolina Governor.