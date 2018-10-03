UPTET 2018: Registration for November 4 exam closing tomorrow; hurry up, check at upbasiceduboard.gov.in
The registration for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) is closing tomorrow i.e., October 4. The UPTET exam will be conducted for recruitment of teachers for primary and upper primary level in various UP schools. Candidates who are interested in teaching job can apply on UPBEB’s official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in till 6pm tomorrow. Here’s the direct link to apply for the exam.
Meanwhile, admit card for the exam will be released on October 19 from 12 noon onward on official website. The exam will be conducted on November 4 in two sessions, first will be afternoon session starting from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second session will be from 2.30 pm to 5.00 on.
Follow these steps to apply for UPTET exam:
Step 1: Visit official website, upbasiceduboard.gov.in
Step 2: Click on online registration for application form
Step 3: Start filling application form
Step 4: Pay application fee and take a printout of the receipt for further use.