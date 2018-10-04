UPTET 2018: Registration ends today at 6 pm, candidates face difficulties as website crashes

Today is the last day to apply for (Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) UPTET 2018. The online registration process for the exam ended today, however, many aspirants faced difficulties while registering for the exam. Some students could not log in properly as the server of official website of UPTET- ‘upbasiceduboard.gov.in’- was not working properly. Students also complained that the website was showing error while making the payments.

Students took to social media to convey their grievances about the online registration. They also posted photos of errors which they encountered while registering for UPTET 2018. Below are some of the tweets of students.

#UPTET #UPTET2018

This is what they did in last 3 days. Still not able to complete application process. Showing this again and again. pic.twitter.com/pOKaSItuaA

— Arun Grewal (@grewal_arun) October 2, 2018

UPTET is a compulsory exam for candidates seeking teaching jobs for primary and secondary levels in schools of Uttar Pradesh. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 4. The exam will be held in two shifts- morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be conducted during 10 am to 12.30 pm while afternoon shift will be held between 2.30 to 5 pm. The admit cards for the exam will be released on October 19.

Last day to apply online for UPTET 2018 is October 4, 2018, while October 5, 2018 is the last day to submit application fee. Application forms can be printed till October 6, 2018. Admit cards will be available for downloading on October 9. the exam will be conducted on November 4, 2018 while answer key will be released on November 5, 2018. The date for declaration of results will be announced later.