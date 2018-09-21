UPSC Civil Services exam 2019: Exam schedule announced on upsc.gov.in, prelim on June 2

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the 2019 Civil Services prelim and main exam schedule. Interested candidates can go to commission’s official website, upsc.gov.in to check the schedule. As per the notification, the prelim exam will be held on June 2, 2019, followed by main exam on September 20, 2019.

The board has also announced dates of other exams such as Engineering Services (Preliminary) Exam, C.D.S. Examination (I), CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2019, N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I) and other examination on it’s website. Candidates can note down important dates related to UPSC Exam provided below:

UPSC Civil Services preliminary exam: June 2, 2019

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam: June 20, 2019

Engineering Services (Preliminary) Exam: January 6, 2019

CDS exam (I): February 3

CISF AC (EXE) LDCE exam: March 3

NDA and NA exam: April 21

IES/ ISS Exam: June 28

Candidates can download the full schedule of UPSC 2019 Exam from the below provided url:

http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Exam-Calender-2019-Engl_1.pdf