UPPSC Lecturer exam admit card 2017 released on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in; follow these steps to download

Uttar Pradesh Public Services Commission (UPPSC) has announced the UPPSC Lecturer Exam Admit Card 2017 on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in. So all the candidates who have applied can now download the admit card from the official website.

UPPSC lecture exam admit card 2017: How to download

Go to the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in Click on the relevant link on the homepage that states UPPSC lecturer exam admit card 2017 Now, enter all the details asked Download your admit card and take a print out for a future reference.

UPPSC lecture exam screening

Further, the commission will also organize the screening for students who had applied through advertisement number 3/2016-17 and 5/2016-17, on September 23.

About UPPSC exam 2018

Candidates will be given 2 hours for the Screening Test which is scheduled to be organized in a single shift from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

The test will comprise of 150 Multiple Choice Questions carrying 1 mark each based on General Studies (30 Questions) and concerned Subject (120 Questions)