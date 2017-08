Muzaffarnagar, A 30-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by two men and her husband beaten up by the accused at Kairana area here, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday when the victim was taking food for her husband to the fields in Akbarpur village, they said.

The two men pounced on her and raped her, police said. A case has been registered against Rajesh and Tahir in this regard, they said. A search is on for the absconding accused, police added.