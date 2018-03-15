UP: Students copy freely as youngster strolls in examination room with a gun

An incident of mass cheating has been reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra college where a youngster is strolling in the examination room with a gun tucked in the back of his pant and all the students sitting on the ground are copying with cheating material, According to NDTV.

The incident is from Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Agra, the vice-chancellor Dr Arvind Kumar Dixit said that the matter will be investigated, “We are trying to find out the identity of the person who carried a gun in the examination room,” Dr Dixit said to NDTV.

Such kind of incident are not new in Uttar Pradesh, recently CM Yogi government has taken several measures to make sure that cheating in examination don’t take place. The government has also installed CCTV cameras and special task force of UP police was asked to help the centres to conduct free and fair exams.

“When we said let’s conduct a cheating-free exam, lakhs of students dropped out. I don’t know what will happen in the future,” Mr Adityanath said to NDTV.