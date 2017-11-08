UP smog causes accidents, 2 dead
Indian commuters drive amid heavy smog in New Delhi on November 7, 2017. New Delhi woke up to a choking blanket of smog on November 7 as air quality in the world's most polluted capital city reached hazardous levels. The US embassy website said levels of the fine pollutants known as PM2.5 that are most harmful to health reached 703 -- well over double the threshold of 300 which authorities class as hazardous. / AFP PHOTO / PRAKASH SINGH
Lucknow, Two persons were killed and a dozen injured in three separate road accidents in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. A dense smog has covered most parts of the state over the past two days.
The first accident took place at the Khaireshwar roundabout around 8 a.m. when a truck collided with a tractor head-on, killing two people instantly.
A second accident took place an hour later near the Allana Meat Factory on the Palwal-Aligarh highway where there was a pile-up of four vehicles. The accident left four injured.
Eight persons were injured in the third accident on the new Aligarh bypass road in another pile-up of vehicles.
