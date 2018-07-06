Unnao: In a shocking incident, a video has gone viral in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, in which three men can be seen molesting a woman. The woman was taken from her home to a secluded forest area in order to molest her. The Gangaghat Police is on a manhunt for the three accused.

Talking to ANI, the Superintendent of Police, North Unnao, Anoop Singh said, “A video from Unnao in which three men are molesting a woman has gone viral. We are trying to find the source of the video. Our team is working on it. Once we identify the accused strictest action will be taken against them.” The investigation is underway.

Last month, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man in Unnao.