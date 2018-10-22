UP Police recruitment 2018: Admit card for constable re-exam available to download at uppbpb.gov.in; steps to check

Admit card for UP Police constable re-examination has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB). Candidates who applied for the re-examination can check and download their admit card from board’s official website, uppbpb.gov.in and prpb.gov.in. The re-exam is scheduled to be held on October 25 and 26.

Candidates are asked to carry their admit card to exam centre. The admit card carries information like exam date, city and exam centre along with reporting time. For the year 2018, there are 40,500 vacancies available for constable posts, 23,000 for civil and 18,000 for arms constable. Selection of candidates will be done as per the written exam, physical test and verification of documents. Follow these below-given steps to check and download UP Police constable re-exam admit card:

Step 1: Visit official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on admit card link

Step 3: A new window will open, enter your registration no and date of birth

Step 4: Your admit card will appear

Step 5: Download it and take a print out for future use.