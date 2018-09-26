UP D.EL.ED 2017 first semester results declared on updeledinfo.in; follow these steps to check

The Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education which is UP D.EL.ED first semester exam results have been released on the official website updeledinfo.in.

Here are the steps to check the UP D.EL.ED 2017 first semester result

Step 1 – Firstly, log on to the official website of UP D.EL.ED which is website, updeledinfo.in

Step 2 – After reaching the home page, click on the link that says “Click here for UP D.EL.ED first semester result 2018”.

Step 3 – After the tab opens up, enter your registration number and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 4 – Download and print out the results for future reference.

A source of Indian Express says that 1,89,938 candidates appeared for the exam and 1,41,902 (74.25 per cent) have successfully passed the exam. The D.E.L.D is a two-year professional mandatory course for those who wish to teach in colleges and institutions in the Uttar Pradesh.