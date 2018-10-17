UP CM Yogi Adityanath endorses state cabinet’s decision of renaming Allahabad to Prayagraj

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday endorsed the state cabinet’s decision of renaming Allahabad to Prayagraj and said that only those who do not have knowledge or understanding of history or tradition would raise questions on the move.

He said, “Prayagraj was named Allahabad during the Mughal rule, around 500 years ago. It is the sacred place where Lord Bramha performed first ‘Yajna’. The place is a confluence of three Holy rivers namely the Saraswati, Yamuna, and Ganga, hence the name Prayagraj. Those who do not know anything about their history, have no knowledge of tradition or do not understand our rich heritage, will raise questions. I think we can’t expect much from them.” He also said that changing the name of Kumbh city was in line with sentiments of public and that people were giving favorable opinions about the same.

He said, “This is the king of Prayag and considering the emotions of public, we have decided to change the name. I have received very favorable inputs from people regarding this move. Every individual must feel proud of their heritage, culture and history and in the line of the same thought, we have changed the name to Prayagraj.” The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday formally rechristened the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj. The decision to rename the city was made at a cabinet meeting held today and comes into effect immediately, UP Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh confirmed.