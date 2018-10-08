UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls up Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, expresses concern over attacks on North Indians

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called up his Gujarat counterpart to express concern over violent attacks on migrants from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh working in the western state. Adityanath urged Gujarat’s Vijay Rupani to take strict action against those behind the attacks, an official said.

The attacks began after a migrant worker from Bihar allegedly raped a 14-month-old girl in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district. The police arrested the accused, but enraged Gujaratis formed small mobs to launch attacks on the migrant workers, triggering their exodus. Rupani assured the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister that action would be taken and such attacks will be stopped, the official said. Rupani said that more than 300 people have been arrested for the attacks on north Indians.

Earlier on Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke to Rupani expressing his concern over the violence. Both Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are being ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, while the party governs Bihar in alliance with Kumar’s Janata Dal (United).