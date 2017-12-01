UP civic polls results 2017: Congress loses Amethi to BJP, massive setback for Rahul Gandhi

Lucknow: In bad news for the Congress, its candidates in Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of party Vice President Rahul Gandhi, lost the Nagar Panchayat during vote count for the civic polls on Friday. While the party had not fielded any candidate from Amethi town, its candidates from Jais was at a poor fourth after several rounds of counting.

Bharatiya Janta Party wins Nagar Panchayat in #Amethi — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 1, 2017



In Musafirkhana, an independent Brajesh Agrahari was leading, while in Gauriganj Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Rajpati Devi was ahead of her rivals. In Jais, BJP candidate Mahesh Sonkar was leading. BJP candidates are leading in both Amethi town and Jais seats.

BJP’s Chandrama Devi has secured 991 votes in Amethi Nagar Panchayat chairpersons seat, while at second spot is Lais Hawari (Independent) with 511 votes, SP’s Chunna Singh is at third position with 336 votes.

A BJP leader said they plan to use the electoral drubbing of the Congress in the Gandhi stronghold of Amethi in a big way during campaign for the Gujarat Assembly elections.

“The point proved by these results is that while we continue to be accepted by the people for our good and development oriented work, the Congress is not even able to save its own fiefdoms, forget their day dream to win Gujarat,” the BJP leader said.