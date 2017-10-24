Free Press Journal
Union Minister Prakash Javdekar’s mother passes away

— By IANS | Oct 24, 2017 11:07 am
New Delhi: Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javdekar’s mother, Rajani Javdekar died due to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, family members said.  She passed away at around 9 a.m. in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.  The cremation will take place later in the day at Nigambodh Ghat.  She was 92. She is survived by two sons and a daughter.   She was a primary school teacher in Zilla Parishad schools in Maharashtra’s Raigad and Pune districts.

