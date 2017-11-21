Union Health Ministry seeks report on Fortis dengue case

Gurugram (Haryana): The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the Gurugram-based Fortis dengue case and sought a report in this connection. Union Health Minister J P Nadda has asked Health Secretary to probe the matter and said that action will be taken against those found guilty.

The hospital allegedly charged the family of a seven-year-old dengue patient, who later died, around Rs 16 lakh for treating her in its Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for 15 days. The family of the deceased, Adya Singh, alleged that the doctors continued her treatment in the ICU in full knowledge that her condition had deteriorated beyond cure.

“The doctors kept the child in ICU for so many days, but her brain had already damaged gradually which the doctors deliberately did not test. They continued the treatment knowing that her brain was dead,” Jayant Singh, father of the deceased told ANI.

Singh said that the doctors in Fortis Hospital finally conducted an MRI test on his insistence, and told the family that “nothing could be done anymore as her brain was 70 to 80 percent dead.” The father of the victim also said that they were handed over a bill of Rs 16 lakh without a day-wise breakdown. The grieving father also urged the medical fraternity to investigate the matter and determine if the case was of deliberate negligence in order to cheat them or the 15-day treatment was actually justified.