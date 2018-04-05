Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley likely to undergo kidney surgery

An important key leader of BJP-led Central government and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is likely to undergo a kidney surgery. Arun Jaitley, who also suffered from chronic diabetes, earlier in 2014 had undergone a surgery for weight reduction in September 2014.

Owing to his ill health, Arun Jaitley was unable to take the oath of office at the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, as doctors have adviced him to not go out in public for fear of infection, reported The Wire. Jaitley is the key person of Prime Minister Narendra Modi cabinet, who recently presented the budget for the financial year of 2018-19.

In 2016, Sushma Swaraj has also undergone a treatment at AIIMS for kidney failure. And later underwent a kidney transplant surgery.