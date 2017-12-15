Union Cabinet clears Bill on instant Triple Talaq

New Delhi: A bill on Triple Talaq was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Friday, ahead of it being taken up in the Winter Session of Parliament.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, is popularly known as a bill on ‘Triple Talaq’, a form of oral divorce among the Muslims. According to government sources, the Bill has provision for punishment for this form of divorce.

The bill will also give women right to seek maintenance in case of Triple Talaq.