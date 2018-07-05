UNESCO to set up Gaming University in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) will be setting up a ‘Design University for Gaming’ in Visakhapatnam.

UNESCO delegation on Wednesday entered into an agreement with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) for the establishment of ‘Gaming Digital Learning Hub’, following which they met with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The UNESCO delegation asked the Chief Minister for an allocation of 100 acres of land in Visakhapatnam for developing the city as ‘International Gaming and Digital Learning Hub’.

They will develop edutech gaming in the state, with the target of providing 50,000 jobs in 10 years. The UNESCO delegation had also asked for 100 acres of land in Visakhapatnam for developing the city as International Gaming and Digital Learning Hub. Gaming Technology will be the best source of income in future and IT giants like UBSoft, Samsung, Microsoft etc are ready to establish their centres in Visakhapatnam, the UNESCO delegates informed CM Naidu.

CM Naidu too suggested them to develop Andhra Pradesh as knowledge economy – innovation valley. Earlier in the day, CM Naidu inaugurated and flagged off a mobile cancer screening vehicle in Andhra secretariat. Launched by Manipal Hospital, the vehicle will be used to provide free services. Facilities for testing oral, breast and general cancers are available in this vehicle. It will move around all 13 districts of the state and provide free service.