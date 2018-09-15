Free Press Journal
Home / India / Unemployed, frustrated youth commit rape: BJP lawmaker Uchana Kalan on Rewari rape case

Unemployed, frustrated youth commit rape: BJP lawmaker Uchana Kalan on Rewari rape case

— By Asia News International | Sep 15, 2018 03:25 pm
Chandigarh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and member of Haryana’s legislative assembly (MLA) Uchana Kalan claimed that unemployed and frustrated youngsters commit heinous crimes like rape. Speaking to media here at an event, BJP MLA Premlata said, “Youth who are frustrated, unemployed.. They commit such crime (rape) which is a very bad trend in the society.” Premlata was commenting on the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old young woman that took place on Wednesday in Haryana’s Narnaul in the Mahendragarh district.

The Medical Superintendent of a Rewari hospital, where the victim is undergoing treatment, said that the patient’s condition is stable and she is recovering from the trauma. “The victim’s condition is stable and she is recovering from the trauma. Her x-ray and ultrasound reports are normal. We will continue to review her condition regularly,” Medical Superintendent Sudarshan Panwar told ANI. The victim is a school topper, who was awarded by the government. A serving defence personnel has been identified as the main accused in the case.

