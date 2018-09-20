Under trial in Kota central jail dies under suspicious circumstances

Kota: A 35-year-old under trial lodged in central jail here died under suspicious circumstances during treatment at Maharao Bhim Singh hospital, police said. Satyanarayan Koli, a resident of Kunhari area of Kota city, was rushed on Wednesday to the hospital after he complained of chest pain, jailor Yogesh Taiji said. He was lodged in the prison since February 4 this year in three separate cases under sections of the Excise Act, the NDPS Act and the IPC, Taiji said. The body was handed over to his family members.

The family members and relatives of the deceased reportedly created ruckus in the hospital and levelled allegation against the jail staff. They staged demonstration demanding action against the jail staff. The jailor and Station House Officer at Nayapura Police Station Manoj Rana, however, refuted any such incident.