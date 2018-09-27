Free Press Journal
UN award not for individual but for Indian value system: PM Modi

— By PTI | Sep 27, 2018 09:00 pm
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the United Nations environmental award conferred on him is not for an individual but for the Indian value system of living in harmony with nature and protecting the environment.

Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron have been jointly awarded the UN’s highest environmental honour for their pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and promoting new areas of cooperation on environmental action.

“I accept, with all humility, the Champions of the Earth Award and thank the @UN for conferring this honour. This Award is not for an individual but for the Indian tradition and value systems of living in harmony with nature and protecting the environment,” Modi said in a series of tweets.


He also congratulated Macron on getting the award.

“The honour is a fitting recognition for his work towards creating a cleaner and greener tomorrow. His role in strengthening the International Solar Alliance is also extremely commendable,” he said.

Modi and Macron are among the six of the world’s most outstanding environmental changemakers recognised with the Champions of the Earth Award. “This year’s laureates are recognised for a combination of bold, innovative and tireless efforts to tackle some of the most urgent environmental issues of our times,” the UN Environment Programme said.

