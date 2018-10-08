UGC NET application form correction starts today at official website ntanet.nic.in; window will close on October 14

The candidates who wants to make changes in the application form of UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) can make the changes on their official website ntanet.nic.in, by using their application number and password. Window is activated for changes and it will remain open till October 14.

UGC NET exams are schedule on December 9 and it will go on till December 23, 2018. The exam will be conducted in 91cities for Assistant Professor post only or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or both. The admit cards will be available for download from November 19 and the results will be released on January 10, 2019.

In case of correction in photograph and signature, change will be allowed till October 30, 2018, till 11:50 pm. No change will be entertained after this date. UGC NET December 2018 Exam dates and complete schedule will be released by the NTA on 21st October 2018.