UGC NET 2018: Answer key likely to be released in August last week at cbsenet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted UGC NET examination on July 8 across 91 cities in country. The examination was conducted in 84 different subjects and total 11,48,235 students registered for it. The exam was consisted of two papers and it consisted of only objective type questions. Meanwhile, the official UGC NET answer key will be released on the official website, cbsenet.nic.in, in the fourth week of August 2018, however, the several agencies are expected to release unofficial answer keys online soon.

To note, this year there were two changes inculded in the UGC NET. First, there were two objective type papers (Paper -1 of general nature and Paper – 2 from the subject opted by the candidates among 84 subjects) while in earlier examinations of UGC NET there used to be three papers (Paper -1 of general nature and Paper – 2 & Paper – 3 from the subject opted by the candidates among 84 subjects). Similarly, in the Paper – 2 containing 50 questions and Paper – 3 containing 75 questions have been merged into Paper – 2 containing 100 questions. The duration of Paper – 1 was also reduced from 1¼ hours to 1 hour and for Paper – 2 the duration was 2 hours.

CBSE will release the response sheets (OMR sheets) and the answer keys of all the papers on cbsenet.nic.in in August, 2018. According to the UGC policy, the 6% of the candidates appeared in both the papers who obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both papers will be declared NET qualified.