Two villagers killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Two villagers were killed allegedly by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district, police said today. The incident took place late last night in Aadnar village under Bayanar police station limits, Kondagaon Additional Superintendent of Police Maheshwar Nag told PTI.

As per preliminary information, a group of armed Naxals stormed into the village, located 40 kms away from Kondagaon town, and killed the two villagers, he said.

A police team was sent to the spot this morning, Nag said, adding further details are awaited. Yesterday Naxals had killed a contractor and torched four machines engaged in road construction work in Bijapur district of the state.