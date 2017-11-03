Two soldiers and a militant were killed in Jammu and Kashmir gunfight

Srinagar, Two soldiers and a militant were killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said on Friday.

The security forces launched a search operation on Thursday night in Samboora village near Pampore based on information about the presence of militants.

“As the security forces came close to the hiding militants, they were fired at triggering the gunfight.

“Two 50 Rashtriya Rifles soldiers succumbed to their injuries. One militant was killed while two others managed to escape,” the police added.