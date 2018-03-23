Two policemen injured in pressure bomb blast in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Two police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were injured when a pressure bomb, suspected to be planted by the Naxals, went off in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district today, the police said.

The incident took place this morning near Ulloor village, around 4 km from Bhopalpatnam police station, when a team of the district police force was out on an area domination operation, Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

On getting information that Naxals had put up banners and posters near Ulloor, the police team along with a Bomb Disposal Squad approached the spot, around 450 km from state capital Raipur, he said. While the security personnel were trying to remove posters, a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) went off, injuring sub-inspector Yogesh Patel and Bomb Disposal Squad constable Indrajeet Singh, the DIG said.

Pressure-IEDs work on pressure mechanism and goes off when someone steps on it. The injured were immediately taken to a hospital in Bhopalpatnam. Additional forces were rushed to the area, where an intense search operation has been launched to track down the ultras, the IPS officer said. On March 13, nine CRPF personnel were in a blast triggered by Naxals blowing off a mine-protected vehicle (MPV) of the security personnel in Sukma district.