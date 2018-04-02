Two held for firing during procession

Thane: Police have arrested two persons in connection with a firing incident during a procession taken out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti over the weekend, an official said today. The incident, during which one round was fired in the air from a gun, took place in the intervening night of March 31 and April 1, senior inspector N D Patil of the Kolsewadi police station said.

No one was injured, he said. The accused, Ashish Bajrangi Mishra and Vinod Suresh Mishra (both 32), are residents of a village near Kalyan, the officer said. During the procession, Ashish Mishra allegedly fired one round in the air as part of celebrations from the gun belonging to Vinod Mishra, Patil said. The duo has been booked under IPC section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and also provisions of the Arms Act, the police added.