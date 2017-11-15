Two differently-abled girls raped in MP; accused arrested

Khandwa: The director of a differently-abled centre in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh has been arrested on charges of raping two teenage sisters of the centre.

As per reports, director of the centre Poonamchand Malviya used to often abuse the girls sexually. The heinous act increased rapidly over the period after the girls did not oppose to his advances.

The man on Monday called the victims to his room to watch TV and raped them again. A lady residing near the centre informed the police about the incident following which police arrested the director.

On producing the accused before the court, he was sent to jail custody on Tuesday. Dilip Puri, SHO Khandwa told ANI: “The medical test established that the girls were raped by the director.”

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 ans POSCO act has been registered against the director.