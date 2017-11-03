Two cops injured in encounter with criminals in UP

Budaun: At least two policemen and a criminal sustained injuries in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun.

The policemen got injured after the criminals they were chasing opened fire at them.

Both the policemen and the criminal have been admitted to the hospital.

The police nabbed the injured criminal, carrying a reward of Rs. 20000 on his head. The criminal, accused in several cases, including murder, was absconding since 2010.

The search operation for other criminals is underway.