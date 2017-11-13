Two Assam Rifles jawans killed in IED explosion in Manipur

Chandel (Manipur): Two Assam Rifles jawans were killed in an IED explosion, while they were patrolling near Manipur’s Chandel, on Monday morning. The jawans were from of 18 Assam Rifles. Further details are awaited. Reportedly, on June 15, an Assam Rifles jawan was killed while four others got injured due to a similar attack carried out against them. A banned terror outfit Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) had claimed the responsibility of the attack.