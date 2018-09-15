Two arrested in connection with case of Delhi cop’s son thrashing woman

New Delhi: Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident of a Delhi policeman’s son allegedly brutally thrashing a woman, a video of which has gone viral, police said Saturday.

The accused were identified as Ali Hasan (24) and Rajesh (30), they said. Police said Hasan is the owner of a call centre at Hastsal road, where the viral video was allegedly shot and the other accused, Rajesh, works as a peon at the same call centre. The main accused, Rohit Tomar, 21, was arrested Friday after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted that the video has come to his notice and he has directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take necessary action in the matter.

The cases against the main accused – one of criminal intimidation and molestation and the other of rape – were registered based on the version of two women, police said. The first case was registered on Thursday at the Tilak Nagar police station in West Delhi following a complaint by Tomar’s woman friend alleging that he showed her a video in which he could be seen thrashing a woman, Deputy Commission of Police (DCP West) Monika Bhardwaj had said.

Tomar allegedly threatened her with the same kind of treatment if she did not follow his instructions. The second case was registered at the Uttam Nagar police station after another woman, who was seen in the video, approached the police on Friday alleging that on September 2, Tomar had called her to his friend’s office in Uttam Nagar and raped her. He will be arrested on production warrant from court for further investigation in the case in Uttam Nagar, a senior officer said.

In the video, Tomar is seen thrashing the woman when she threatened to file a police complaint against him. Apart from Tomar, one person is seen roaming around while another one filmed the incident. The person filming it could be heard asking Tomar to stop beating the woman. But Tomar continued thrashing the woman and abusing her. The woman, seen in the video shared widely on social media and shown on TV channels, told the police that Tomar called her to his friend’s office in Uttam Nagar and raped her, Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), said Friday.

Tomar is the son of Ashok Kumar Tomar, an assistant sub-inspector with the Delhi Police in the central district. The accused was employed with a call centre till last month and is currently unemployed. He is a second year student of Delhi University, where he is pursuing BA (programme) through correspondence. Police said the woman, who was allegedly threatened by Tomar with an assault video, was in a relationship with him for one-and-a-half years and they were about to get married.