Two arrested for harassing girls during ISL in Chennai

Chennai: Chennai Police arrested two men, after a video went viral that showed the accused harassing and mocking a few girls during an ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, here.

The two accused, Vijay and Karthik, have been sent to judicial custody. The video showed them mockingly dancing and showing ludicrous signs in front of the girls during the match, making them feel very uncomfortable.

It further showed that when a man tried to intervene, one of the accused started dancing in front of him, while his friends and boys sitting nearby chuckled at the scene.

The girls belonged to the North-East and had come to watch the match when the incident happened. President of North East India Welfare Association Chennai Wapangtoshi, on this note, earlier said that they were getting all the cooperation from the Chennai Police and thanked them on nabbing the culprits.

“I would like to thank the Chennai City Police and the four Special teams formed to secure the culprits,” Wapangtoshi said. “We are getting co-operation and support from Chennai police and the Chennaiyin FC management to settle this,” he added.

Wapangtoshi further thanked Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, Director General of Police Tamil Nadu TK Rajendran and all the people for standing with the girls.

“I hope such incidents don’t recur anywhere,” he said.