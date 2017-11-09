TTV Dinakaran: Centre can’t harm us by conducting IT raids

Chennai: Sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader TTV Dinakaran on Thursday said the Centre is day dreaming if it believes that it can cause his faction any harm by conducting raids.

Dubbing the raids as a political vendetta Dinakaran said, “People are watching everything. They understand what is going on. If the Centre thinks they can destroy us by conducting such raids, they are day-dreaming. It is a political vendetta. People who have looted the state are sitting in power.”

The income tax department raided the premises of Jaya TV and Dr. Namadhu MGR, a Tamil newspaper, here this morning.

AIADMK Karnataka in-charge, E Pugazhendi’s is also under scanner.

This was conducted after reports of alleged tax evasion by the channel and newspaper surfaced.

Jaya TV, which is considered as the mouthpiece of AIADMK, was founded by former chief minister Jayalalithaa.

However, the channel is now controlled by former party general secretary VK Sasikala’s family members.