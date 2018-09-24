TSPSC VRO 2018 Answer Key out, click tspsc.gov.in to download

The Answer Key of TSPSC VRO 2018 was released by TSPSC which is Telangana State Public Service Commission on their official website tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC organised VRO Examination 2018 on 16th September 2018 and earlier last week they released the Candidate OMR Sheets. The minimum qualifying marks for OC candidates is 40%, 35% for BC, and 30% for SC/ST.

Candidates can download Answer Keys of TSPSC VRO Exam 2018 by following the instructions given below:

Step 1 – Firstly visit the official website of TSPSC which is https://tspsc.gov.in

Step 2 – After reaching the page click on the ‘Website’ tab

Step 3 – Under ‘What’s New’ Section on the tab, click on the url that reads, “preliminary key – village revenue officer in revenue department notified vide commission notfn no.13/2018.”

Step 4 – Lastly, Download the Answer Key and take a printout

The candidates who qualify the TSPSC VRO written examination will be called for document verification.