TSPSC exam 2018: Answer keys for Group 4 exam to be released soon; check at tspsc.gov.in

Telangana State Public Service Commission to release Group 4 exam answer keys soon. The commission will release the answer keys on its official website, tspsc.gov.in. Though the board haven’t revealed any date, however, as per the earlier traditions, it is expected to be out within a week after completion of recruitment exam. TSPSC Group 4 exam was held on September 7 to fill the 1595 vacant posts.

At around 4.35 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. To qualify, candidates need to score 40% marks and once qualified they will be asked for certification verification. Follow these steps to check or download the TSPSC answer keys for Group 4 exam

Step 1: Visit official website of commission, tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on TSPSC Group 4 exam answer key

Step 3: You will be directed on a new page where a PDF will appear

Step 4: Download it and take a printout for future use